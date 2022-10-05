Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ETB traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,724. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

