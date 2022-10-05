Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ETG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,276. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
