Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ETG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:ETG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.12. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,276. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 21,933 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

