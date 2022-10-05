Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EVF opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.