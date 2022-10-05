Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETJ stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 124,935 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

