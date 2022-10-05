Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.