Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of ETX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 14,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,198. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

