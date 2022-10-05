Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EOS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,265. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $24.81.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.