Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CEV opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.