Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dutch Bros traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.54. Approximately 19,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 910,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at $47,005,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $3,933,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 48,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $1,925,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,171,620 shares in the company, valued at $47,005,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648 over the last 90 days. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

