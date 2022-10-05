Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after buying an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $80,223,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.28. The company had a trading volume of 31,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $92.80 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $811,817. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

