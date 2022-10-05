Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.80 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $811,817 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

