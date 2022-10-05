Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.11.

DBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

TSE:DBM opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$514.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$870.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$866.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at C$315,856.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.