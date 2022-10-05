Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.11.
DBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance
TSE:DBM opened at C$5.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$514.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Insider Activity at Doman Building Materials Group
In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at C$315,856.50.
Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
