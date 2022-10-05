Doge Killer (LEASH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.96 Million

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Doge Killer coin can now be purchased for about $371.22 or 0.01854705 BTC on popular exchanges. Doge Killer has a total market capitalization of $39.96 million and approximately $732,030.00 worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Doge Killer has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Doge Killer

Doge Killer’s launch date was September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official website is www.shibatoken.com. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Doge Killer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Killer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doge Killer using one of the exchanges listed above.

