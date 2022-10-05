DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 73,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

DLH Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. DLH has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $161.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. DLH had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DLH will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DLH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DLH by 16.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth about $178,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

