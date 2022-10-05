Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 78 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.94). Approximately 5,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 23,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.92).
Directa Plus Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.35. The firm has a market cap of £51.53 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00.
Directa Plus Company Profile
Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.
Further Reading
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.