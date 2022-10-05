Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 12.5% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned 0.69% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $27,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,084. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.