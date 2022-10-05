Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,896,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,209 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73.

