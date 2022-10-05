Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Increased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.5% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32.

