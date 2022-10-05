Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $161.35

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $161.35 and last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 12011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $169.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $502.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 31.87%. The business had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

