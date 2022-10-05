DGPayment (DGP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million

DGPayment (DGP) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, DGPayment has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DGPayment coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DGPayment has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $551,158.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DGPayment

DGPayment’s launch date was July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DGPayment Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

