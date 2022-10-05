Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Target Price to $24.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $850.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SMART Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

