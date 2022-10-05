Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Target Price to $12.50

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.
SBSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.
NYSE SBSW opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $20.64.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
