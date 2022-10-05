Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Target Price to $12.50

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s previous close.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Investec upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE SBSW opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,361 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after acquiring an additional 866,039 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,945,000 after acquiring an additional 614,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after acquiring an additional 552,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,167,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 512,967 shares during the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

