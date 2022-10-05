Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as low as C$1.62. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 1,178,888 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.80 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Denison Mines Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 28.83.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$6.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

