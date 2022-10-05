DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.55 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.09). 379,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 573,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

DeepVerge Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.37.

DeepVerge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DeepVerge plc, an environmental and life science artificial intelligent company, develops and applies AI and IoT technology to analytical instruments for the analysis and identification of bacteria, virus, and toxins. The company offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Rinocloud, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies; and skin trust club, a skin health tracking using advanced sequencing, bioinformatics, and AI algorithms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DeepVerge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepVerge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.