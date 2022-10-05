Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO David Powers Sells 3,300 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK stock traded up $11.04 on Tuesday, reaching $334.03. The company had a trading volume of 363,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,104. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $448.07. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.72 and its 200 day moving average is $286.44.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $614.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.10.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

