Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 3,375 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $20,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,687.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

MRAM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 61,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,337. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $126.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.27. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 13.14%.

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 764.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 798,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 706,433 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

