Darin G. Billerbeck Sells 3,375 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $20,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,687.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Everspin Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %
MRAM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 61,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,337. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $126.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.27. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 13.14%.
Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies Company Profile
Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Everspin Technologies (MRAM)
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.