Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 62.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.65 and a 200-day moving average of $125.33. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $158.39.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

