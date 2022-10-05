DAO1 (DAO1) Price Down 28.6% Over Last Week

DAO1 (DAO1) traded down 27.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One DAO1 coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAO1 has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. DAO1 has a market cap of $29,207.97 and $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DAO1’s official Twitter account is @Dao1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/DAO1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

