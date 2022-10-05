Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.89. 60,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.43. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $204.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.