Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $202.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.43.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

