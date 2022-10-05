Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Daddy Doge (DADDYDOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Daddy Doge has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Daddy Doge has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $37,912.00 worth of Daddy Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Daddy Doge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00043691 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.90 or 0.01587012 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Daddy Doge Coin Profile

Daddy Doge (CRYPTO:DADDYDOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. Daddy Doge’s total supply is 499,529,482,816,441 coins. Daddy Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Daddy Doge’s official website is daddydoge.finance.

Buying and Selling Daddy Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Daddy Doge is a deflationary DeFi token that takes a 9% tax from each buy and sell. This tax acts to benefit the project as a whole by putting 3% in the liquidity pool for a stable price floor, 3% proportionally reflected back to all holders of a DaddyDoge token and 3% added to a marketing/dev wallet to make sure that the project is able to succeed in the long term. Another large purpose of the tax is to decentivise large token holders from buying and selling quickly and damaging the price.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Daddy Doge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Daddy Doge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Daddy Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

