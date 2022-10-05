Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $5.42

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.54. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 5,528 shares traded.

Dada Nexus Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 82.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

