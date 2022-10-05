Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $5.42

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.42, but opened at $5.54. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 5,528 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
