Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Trading 20.5% Higher

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) traded up 20.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 1,409,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 886,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cybin from C$8.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cybin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Cybin Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Cybin Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 15.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,031 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 370.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 55.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145,929 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cybin

(Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

Featured Stories

