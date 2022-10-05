Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Trading 20.5% Higher

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBNGet Rating) traded up 20.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 1,409,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 886,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cybin from C$8.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cybin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Cybin Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Cybin Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 15.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 141,031 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 370.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 55.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 407,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 145,929 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cybin

(Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.