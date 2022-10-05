Cyba (LON:CYBA) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 22,111,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,272% from the average session volume of 1,611,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50.

Cyba Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on providing cyber and cybersecurity solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to Cyba Plc in January 2019. Cyba Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

