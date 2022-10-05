CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,502 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,669. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

