Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Cummins makes up 0.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after acquiring an additional 51,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.76. The stock had a trading volume of 25,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,056. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.50. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

