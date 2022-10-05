Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 5,525 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 40,821 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,176,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 5.9 %

MPW traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.28. 140,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,446,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More

