Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.99. 29,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,953. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

