Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 164,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 530,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,500,000 after buying an additional 23,035 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.47. 79,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

