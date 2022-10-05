Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 65,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of CMP traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.79. 1,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,596. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

