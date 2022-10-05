Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 61.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $94,526.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,246.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $75.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

