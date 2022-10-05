Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $68,000 Position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SFE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. 19,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,118. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

