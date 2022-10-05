Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $68,000 Position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 82,158 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,172 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Trading Down 0.5 %
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Safeguard Scientifics Profile
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.