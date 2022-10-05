Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.2% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Trading Down 3.3 %

Boeing stock traded down $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.15. The company had a trading volume of 56,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,413. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.