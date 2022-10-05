Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.89. 11,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,871. The stock has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 5,094 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

