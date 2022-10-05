CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) to Issue GBX 1.32 Dividend

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Price Performance

CHI opened at GBX 80 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CT UK High Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 87 ($1.05). The company has a market cap of £92.62 million and a PE ratio of 3,765.00.

Get CT UK High Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CT UK High Income Trust news, insider Andrew Watkins bought 6,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £4,966.74 ($6,001.38).

About CT UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CT UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.