CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) CFO Sells $16,499.35 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $16,499.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Michael Lafair sold 48,761 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,439,912.33.

On Monday, August 1st, Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00.

CS Disco Price Performance

NYSE:LAW traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $10.76. 260,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,593. The firm has a market cap of $631.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.54. CS Disco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 66.5% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,704,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CS Disco by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CS Disco by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 134,967 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CS Disco by 20.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 258,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CS Disco by 25.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAW. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.54.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

