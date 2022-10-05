Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Price Tops $4.37 on Exchanges

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded up 30.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. Crypto Kombat has a market capitalization of $44,649.39 and $197.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00021652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded up 52% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Kombat alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,216 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Kombat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Kombat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.