Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 39,787 Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,787 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF comprises 2.8% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 509.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 230,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $297,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCPI opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61.

