Crown Wealth Group LLC Has $256,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,467,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,481,000 after purchasing an additional 724,782 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after purchasing an additional 719,792 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $350.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -173.33 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

