Crown Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 30,200 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April accounts for 0.8% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.41% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $32.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83.

